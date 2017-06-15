Government Department Modernizes IT Resources with Software that Supports Fast and Secure Creation of New Constituent Services

CA Technologies (NASDAQ:CA) today announced that the Italian Ministry of the Interior has chosen CA identity and access management solutions, CA Application Performance Management (CA APM) and CA API Management to manage performance and security for the collection and publishing of electoral data.

"CA Technologies is a dependable partner, helping to modernize our IT solutions with a strong software portfolio for IT management and security that supports Italy's electoral procedures," said Salvatore Galatioto, application development officer for the Department for Internal and Territorial Affairs' (DAIT) information systems office. "CA's strength in helping customers with their digital transformation, will support us as we renew our technology infrastructure and reduce operational costs throughout our national elections."

The DAIT unit of the Ministry of the Interior is responsible for collecting, processing and making state election data available to the public, the media and various institutional bodies. The data is sensitive and includes information such as the number of electors and sections, lists, candidates, ballots, voter turnout and the final vote count.

DAIT's primary objective in renewing its architecture was to reduce the cost of providing Municipalities and Prefectures (similar to districts in the U.S.) with a reliable and easy-to-use system that meets the demands for workloads and security, while shifting electoral data publishing to APIs.

The overhaul was a three-phase project. The first phase involved implementing CA Advanced Authentication and CA Application Performance Management to deliver applications faster and more securely with an optimal experience.

"CA Advanced Authentication provides flexible provisioning and a frictionless user experience, and delivers the Municipalities and Prefectures reliability and simplicity of use," explains Galatioto. "CA Application Performance Management allows us to monitor performance easily, accurately and reliably. It enables us to identify application bottlenecks and reduce failures of the electoral machinery. Any performance problems are swiftly identified and we intervene quickly to resolve any performance issues."

The second phase of project focused on reducing technology complexity. DAIT decided to completely replace the existing security platform with products from the CA Technologies identity and access management portfolio, including CA Single Sign-On, CA Directory and CA Identity Management and Governance. The CA security software was chosen for its flexibility and adaptability to DAIT's needs.

The third phase was to make its services available to other applications using APIs versus web services. DAIT chose CA API Management for ease of use in defining and implementing access policies, portal flexibility for Municipalities and other agency use, and for its integration with the CA Technologies security platform. In addition, by using CA API Management, entities which exchange electoral data with the Ministry of the Interior can also begin to write their own standardized applications.

"We are excited to help the Italian Interior Ministry accelerate its journey of transformation to deliver superior constituent experiences at unprecedented speed and scale," said Ayman Sayed, president and chief products officer, CA Technologies. "The breadth of the CA portfolio helps them work across government agencies to deliver services reliably and securely."

