Helsinki, Finland, 2017-06-15 15:44 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG OR JAPAN.



SSH Communications Security Corporation ("SSH" or the "Company") announced on 15 June 2017 an offering (the "Offering"), in which it offers new shares in the Company (the "Shares") to institutional and other selected investors in an accelerated book-building procedure carried out by Evli Bank Plc ("Evli"). The book-building procedure commenced on 15 June 2017 in the morning.



The Company has today on 15 June 2017 at 16:17 decided to discontinue the reception of subscription offers due to the target of the Offering being reached.



The Company's Board of Directors will decide on the approval of the subscriptions submitted in the book-building procedure, the subscription price of the Offering and the number of the Shares at its meeting to be held later on 15 June 2017. The Company will announce the result of the Offering through a stock exchange release immediately after the decisions have been made. The discontinuation of the book-building procedure will not affect the schedule of the Offering in other respects.



The Offering is managed by Evli as the Lead Manager and the Sole Bookrunner. Castrén & Snellman Attorneys Ltd acts as the Company's legal adviser.



Helsinki, 15 June 2017



SSH Communications Security Corporation



Kaisa Olkkonen CEO



For further information: Helena Kukkonen, CFO, tel. +358 40 835 3440



Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki Oy Major media www.ssh.com



About SSH Communications Security SSH Communications Security is a leading provider of enterprise cybersecurity solutions that monitor, control, and automate trusted access to critical data. The company's long track record of innovation includes Secure Shell (SSH) - one of the world's most widely used network security protocols. Customers worldwide trust our flagship Universal SSH Key Manager® and other solutions to manage access, while greatly reducing costs and compliance risks. The Company sells direct through offices in North America, Europe and Asia and through a global network of certified partners. The company's shares (SSH1V) are quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, visit www.ssh.com.



Disclaimer The information contained herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities referred to herein in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.



The information contained herein is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong or Japan. These written materials do not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States, nor may the securities be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration as provided in the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the rules and regulations thereunder. There is no intention to register any portion of the Offering in the United States or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.



Members of the public are not eligible to take part in the Offering. This communication is directed (A) in the European Economic Area, only at persons who are qualified investors as defined in article 2(1)(e) of EU directive 2003/71/EC and as implemented in legislation in each of the relevant member states and (B) in the United Kingdom only at qualified investors who are: (i) investment professionals falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) order 2005 (the "Order"), or (ii) persons falling within article 49(2) ("high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc") of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). Any investment activity to which this communication relates will only be available to and will only be engaged with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.



Evli Bank Plc ("Evli") acts only for and on behalf of SSH Communications Security Corporation in connection of the Offering. Evli does not hold any other party as its client or cannot be held accountable to advise or indemnify other parties than SSH Communications Security Corporation with regards to the Offering or other matters referred hereto.