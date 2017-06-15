Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, has announced the launch of VoltalubeTM, a new line of lubricants. Voltalube is designed to ensure excellent wire winding in electric motors, generators and transformers, and to reduce the risk of wire breaks during the production process.

Axalta launches Voltalube wax and paraffin lubricants that improve copper and aluminum wire winding in electric motors and generators (Photo: Axalta)

The Voltalube line is available in various blends and mixes of waxes and paraffins that can be adjusted specifically for customer requirements. It is designed to improve the winding characteristics of copper and aluminum wires of 0.01mm to 1.00mm diameter during the coil winding process, as well as to increase wire processing speeds. The new lubricants can be applied to wires with felt rollers, be sprayed on or dripped onto the substrate using capillary systems.

"Voltalube expands our offering of insulation solutions for copper and aluminum wires used in motors, generators and transformers. It was developed to enable our customers to manufacture high-quality products with greater ease and reliability," says Marcus Nünning, Business Manager Europe, Middle East and Africa region for Axalta's Energy Solutions business. "The new brand is a perfect complement to our existing Voltatex and Voltron wire enamel portfolios."

Voltalube will be available globally from June 2017, and showcased at CWIEME, the Coil Winding, Electric Motor Transformer Event, in Berlin, Germany, from June 20 to 22, 2017.

For further information on Axalta's Energy Solutions business, please visit www.electricalinsulation.com. For more information on Axalta, please visit www.axalta.com.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the over 13,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

