PR Newswire
London, June 15
|The company announces the following unaudited data
|as at 14 June 2017 - Using BID Valuations
|NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value
|1352.35
|p
|NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value*
|1334.15
|p
|NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value
|1368.19 'XD'
|p
|NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value*
|1349.99 'XD'
|p
|*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,
|source: Interactive Data
|For more information please visit our website at
