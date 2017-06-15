Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2017) - Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (OTCQB: ATTBF) (CSE: ATT) (the "Company" or "Abattis") is pleased to announce the following key additions to our Executive and Management team, Anthony Jackson as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), Christina Boddy as Corporate Secretary, John Kaye as head of Corporate Development and Clayton Chessa as head of Operations. All positions will report directly to Robert Abenante, President and CEO of Abattis.

Anthony Jackson is a Chartered Accountant (CPA, CA) with an impressive track record of providing financial consultant and CFO services to various public and private companies. Prior to becoming a founder and principle at BridgeMark Financial Corp, Mr. Jackson worked at Ernst & Young and as a senior analyst with an investment banking firm. Mr. Jackson has led strategic ventures within the cannabis industry and is a welcome addition to Abattis.

Christina Boddy is an experienced corporate governance professional with over ten years' experience acting as Corporate Secretary for public companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, and the Canadian Securities Exchange. Ms. Boddy will play the lead role in ensuring regulatory and compliance requirements at Abattis are met.

John Kaye has over 10 years of experience in active business operations as well as significant experience in investment banking and mergers and acquisitions ("M&A"). Mr. Kaye joins Abattis after his time as an M&A associate at Sequoia Mergers & Acquisitions, a sell-side M&A firm in Vancouver. He will lead corporate development efforts for the Company.

Clayton Chessa has been working in the Canadian cannabis industry for nearly 10 years, developing a keen sense for the nuances and specifics of this booming industry. This firsthand experience has given Mr. Chessa the opportunity to transition into consultancy services where he has guided industry operators in areas such as financial and managerial systems and consultation on growing, testing, extracting, distribution and general operations within the sector. Mr. Chessa brings a unique skill set to Abattis and an educated view on the current landscape surrounding the legal cannabis industry in Canada.

"I am very excited to add such talented individuals to our team at Abattis," said Robert Abenante, President and CEO of Abattis. "With many of our business verticals experiencing rapid expansion, we believe these key additions will ensure growth is managed smoothly throughout the Company and that appropriate policies and procedures are followed so the Company can continue to focus on organic growth, accretive acquisitions and joint-ventures."

With the recent announcement of the exclusive distribution agreement with Suzhou Raybot Material Tech Corp. ("Raybot"), Abattis is positioning itself to capitalize on the sales of various extracts including THC and CBD, which are growing exponentially versus the sales of dried cannabis. According to an article in Forbes magazine, the sales of just CBD extracts alone will top $ 3 Billion USD by 2021. As licensed producers shift their focus from selling dried cannabis to higher margin extracted products, Abattis' intends to be a leader in extraction technology and be the lead provider of equipment and services to the cannabis sector. The Company will leverage its testing, formulation, extraction and sales expertise to offer one-stop testing, processing and manufacturing to the entire cannabis market.

About Abattis Bioceuticals Corp.

Abattis is a life sciences and biotechnology company which aggregates, integrates, and invests in cannabis technologies and biotechnology services for the legal cannabis industry developing in Canada. The Company has successfully developed and licensed natural health products, medicines, extractions, and ingredients for the biologics, nutraceutical, bioceutical, and cosmetic markets. The Company is also seeking to acquire exclusive intellectual property rights to agricultural technologies to be employed in extraction and processing of botanical ingredients and compounds. The Company follows strict standard operating protocols, and adheres to the applicable laws of Canada and foreign jurisdictions.

About Northern Vine Canada Inc.

Northern Vine Labs™ is licensed by Health Canada (Dealers License) for the possession of Cannabis and related active ingredients, as well as the production of extracts for the purpose of analysis. Northern Vine Labs™ product certification and quality assurances programs incorporate global best practices and procedures for application in the legal Canadian cannabis market.

About Vergence Visionary Bioceuticals Corp.

Vergence, dba Vergence NaturalsTM, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Abattis, based in Vancouver, B.C., Canada. The Vergence team are bioceutical marketing specialists focused on health products to penetrate the fast growing market for natural, safe and effective natural products that meet unmet wellness needs.

