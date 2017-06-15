Deal also extends access to MOONS' diverse line of high-accuracy, power-optimized motors

Avnet (NYSE: AVT), a leading global technology distributor, and MOONS' Industries America, Inc., a leading motor and LED driver manufacturer, today announced the signing of an expanded franchise agreement, extending Avnet's comprehensive supply chain optimization and technical support for MOONS' line of motion control and intelligent LED lighting control products from EMEA to the Americas. Effective immediately, Avnet will offer MOONS' advanced portfolio of LED drivers, motors and linear actuators to customers across the Americas and EMEA developing solutions for smart lighting, smart cities, horticulture, industrial machinery, medical devices and power electronics.

Avnet IoT Greenhouse model featuring MOONS' LED drivers on display at 2017 LIGHTFAIR® International show. (Photo: Business Wire)

MOONS' Industries America, Inc. is the U.S. arm of Shanghai-based MOONS' Electric Co. Ltd., a multi-national supplier of motion control and intelligent lighting products. Avnet recently showcased several intelligent LED driver solutions from MOONS' in smart lighting concept designs, including the IoT Smart Greenhouse, at the 2017 LIGHTFAIR International trade show.

"Innovative technologies from MOONS', such as the LED power supply designed specifically for high-value horticulture, are helping to drive the disruptive benefits of IoT across a diverse range of industries," said Alex Iuorio, senior vice president, supplier development, Avnet. "We look forward to working with MOONS' to open up these many opportunities to our mutual customers."

"MOONS' and Avnet are well aligned to support the market requirement to integrate the controller/driver design with motor technology selection, as well as LED driver product integration," said Andy Sklierenko, sales director MOONS' Industries America, Inc. "Avnet offers strong market coverage in both these areas with world-class, established supply chain services and excellent design-in capabilities that will accelerate the adoption of new designs in the motion and LED control applications supplied by MOONS'."

About MOONS'

MOONS' is a leading manufacturer of motion control products, LED intelligent lighting control systems and LED drivers. For more than 20 years, we have used internationally proven scientific management tools along with professional applied technologies. MOONS' provides a wide range of products and solutions for many industries, from factory automation components and intelligent LED drivers, to intelligent management for large industrial equipment and the control actuator in automotive and telecommunication devices. Headquartered in Shanghai, MOONS' has nine branch offices throughout China including: Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen. MOONS' began developing its overseas market in 2000 by setting up sales and service networks in the Americas, Europe, Southeast Asia and Japan. By acquisition, we set up two R&D and manufacturing bases. With over 2,500 employees, MOONS' constituted a multi-national company integrating the R&D, production, sales and service of precision electronics parts.

About Avnet

From idea to design and from prototype to production, Avnet supports customers at each stage of a product's lifecycle. A comprehensive portfolio of design and supply chain services makes Avnet the go-to guide for innovators who set the pace for technological change. For nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.

