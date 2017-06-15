Mooreland Partners Advises Mobkoi on Sale of Majority Stake to Global Brandtech Group, You & Mr Jones

Mooreland reinforces its position as the leading M&A advisor in AdTech and Mobile Advertising Services Sector

LONDON, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Mooreland Partners (www.moorelandpartners.com), the leading independent investment bank providing M&A and private capital advisory services to the global technology industry, today announced that it acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Mobkoi on its sale of a majority interest to You & Mr Jones.

Founded in 2014, Mobkoi provides brands and agencies with an integrated mobile marketing service that includes bespoke media planning and buying, as well as custom creative solutions, and optimized campaign delivery. Mobkoi has grown from its base in London to include offices in France and Germany, and currently works with more than 1,000 publishers in 35 markets. The company has an impressive and growing portfolio of more than 100 premium brands including Bally, Bentley, Canon, GE, Maserati, Mulberry, and Nespresso.

"Mooreland prides itself on bringing world class M&A advisory services to founder owned and operated businesses. Our mission is to help entrepreneurs find the right strategic partner. Mobkoi is a new breed of mobile marketing company that applies best of breed technology to premium brand building," said Stephen Schweich, Managing Director at Mooreland Partners. "Founded by former Havas Global CEO, David Jones, You & Mr Jones is an organization with the experience and global relationships needed to accelerate Mobkoi's international expansion and take the company to the next level."

You & Mr Jones is the world's first Brandtech group. Its mission is to help businesses build brands better, faster, and cheaper using technology. You & Mr Jones sits at the intersection of the dramatic growth in mobile, a tech revolution that has empowered people to create, produce and share unprecedented amounts of content, the impending revolution in AI, AR, and VR and frustrated global companies looking for brand and tech-literate partners. You & Mr Jones is headquartered in New York and has offices in 12 cities including San Francisco, London, Bangalore, Sao Paulo, Los Angeles, Shanghai, Sydney, Mexico City, Cape Town, Hong Kong, and Paris.

ABOUT MOORELAND PARTNERS

Founded in 2002, Mooreland Partners is a leading independent M&A and private capital advisory firm serving the global technology industry with offices in London, New York, and Silicon Valley. Mooreland's team of 50 professionals delivers industry domain and transaction expertise across all major technology sectors including enterprise software, industrial technology, mobile, digital media, consumer and fintech. Learn more atwww.moorelandpartners.com; read our blog.

All trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

MEDIA CONTACT

press@moorelandpartners.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/155139/mooreland_partners_logo.jpg