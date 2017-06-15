Concurrent Computer Corporation: Concurrent Launches Laguna Cache to Optimize Delivery of OTT Video and TVE Streaming

ATLANTA, June 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concurrent, (NASDAQ:CCUR), a global leader in storage, protection, transformation, and delivery of visual media assets announced today the availability of LagunaTM Cache, a comprehensive multi-tiered caching solution that reduces latency and network utilization for video service providers to maximize the delivery of over-the-top (OTT) and TV Everywhere (TVE) video services to their customers.

As end-users consume video in massive amounts and in an increasing number of ways, service providers need flexible solutions in place to ensure that they can deliver content quickly and easily regardless of their customer's device or location. Designed to support the widest variety of content formats and streaming protocols, Laguna Cache optimally and intelligently caches content in private and open delivery networks. This enables OTT and TVE providers to distribute content for highly efficient delivery and to maximize the quality of experience for their customers.

Laguna Cache uses a new software-based services architecture, which offers flexible deployment options to meet increasingly changing customer requirements. Laguna runs on qualified commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware, and can be licensed as a bundled hardware appliance, virtual machine, or container-based software package. This allows for on-premises hardware and software installation in the service provider's network or as part of a hybrid content delivery network (CDN).

Concurrent Laguna Cache provides intelligent caching for Live Streaming, Time-shift TV, cloud DVR, and Video On Demand services. Primary features include:

Unified Cache and Streaming - Highly efficient delivery to RTSP QAM Set-Top Boxes and IP Devices leveraging Adaptive Bitrate (ABR) formats

Edge and Intermediate Cache - Maximize network efficiency and optimize the end-user experience with support for multiple caching scenarios

Hardware-assisted HTTPS - Support content encryption requirements without losing streaming density

Sophisticated Request Routing Technology - Efficiently direct stream requests to the optimal caching server to maximize the viewer experience

Flexible Software Deployment - Deploy Laguna as a bundled hardware appliance, virtual machine or container-based package

"Today it's critical for media companies to have the ability to deploy content across multiple screens in a time and device shifted world while maintaining a high QoE - all done cost effectively," said Mukul Krishna, Global Head of Digital Media at Frost & Sullivan. "By offering media companies the flexibility of building out a best of breed ecosystem with their choice of where and how to deploy multi-tiered caching, Concurrent has stepped up to the plate to help these media companies optimize delivery of digital content to customers for multiple use cases."

About Concurrent

Concurrent (NASDAQ:CCUR) is a global software and solutions company that develops advanced applications focused on storing, protecting, transforming, and delivering high value media assets. We serve industries and customers that demand uncompromising performance, reliability and flexibility to gain a competitive edge, drive meaningful growth and confidently deliver best-in-class solutions that enrich the lives of millions of people around the world every day. Offices are located in North America, Europe and Asia.

