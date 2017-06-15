sprite-preloader
ACCESSWIRE

Rockstone Research: Company-Making Times For Voltaic Minerals

Initial tests successful for the Lithium Extraction Process

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2017 / Today, Voltaic Minerals Corp. (TSX.V: VLT; Frankfurt: 2P61) has started to report results from phase-1 testings of selectively extracting lithium from non-conventional brines. The company's technology partner, Lithium Selective Technologies Inc. ("LiST"), provided an interim update from their facility in northern California after having completed preliminary testing using its "hybrid technology".

Most importantly, LiST confirms initial tests as "successful for the Lithium Extraction Process" and "is pleased to confirm they have produced solutions with significant enhancement of Lithium concentration and Lithium/Calcium ratios in its initial screening tests". This now represents the first major technical milestone for LiSt, Voltaic and its shareholders going forward.

The full report can be accessed with the following links:

English: http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/en/research-reports/3144-Company-making-times-for-Voltaic

German: http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/de/research-reports/3147-Voltaic-startet-die-Zeit-der-Ergebnisse

Disclaimer: Please read the full disclaimer within the full research report as a PDF as fundamental risks and conflicts of interest exist.

SOURCE: Rockstone Research


