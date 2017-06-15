June 15, 2017 - ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. ("ShaMaran" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: SNM) (NASDAQ First North: SNM) is pleased to report that at the Company's Annual General Meeting held today in Vancouver, shareholders received the consolidated audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2016 and approved all of the resolutions put forward at the meeting, namely:



1. Appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers SA, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration;



2. Fixed the number of directors at five (5);



3. Elected Keith Hill, Chris Bruijnzeels, C. Ashley Heppenstall, Brian Edgar, and Gary Guidry as directors for the ensuing year; and



4. Approved the Company's incentive stock option plan.



ABOUT SHAMARAN



ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. is a Kurdistan focused oil development and exploration company with a 20.1% direct interest in the Atrush oil discovery. The Atrush Block is currently undergoing an appraisal and development campaign.



ShaMaran is a Canadian oil and gas company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the NASDAQ First North Exchange (Stockholm) under the symbol "SNM".



The Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements, notes to the financial statements and management's discussion and analysis have been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and are also available on the Company's website (www.shamaranpetroleum.com).



Additional Information



This information is information that ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, by the persons below at 10:00am Pacific time on June 15, 2017.



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Chris Bruijnzeels President and CEO ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. +41 22 560 8605 chris.bruijnzeels@shamaranpetroleum.com Sophia Shane Corporate Development ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. +1 604 689 7842 sophias@namdo.com www.shamaranpetroleum.com Robert Eriksson Investor Relations, Sweden ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. +46 701 112615 reriksson@rive6.ch



