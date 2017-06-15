DBV Technologies: DBV Technologies Announces Appointment of Julie O'Neill to Board of Directors

Press Release

Montrouge, France, June 15, 2017

DBV Technologies Announces Appointment of Julie O'Neill to Board of Directors

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV - ISIN: FR0010417345 - Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT) announced today that Julie O'Neill has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately pursuant to her election at the Company's Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting in Montrouge, France. With this addition, DBV's Board now comprises eight directors.

Dr. Pierre-Henri Benhamou, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of DBV Technologies, said: "Ms. O'Neill is an accomplished leader who brings her vast experience and knowledge of the biopharmaceutical industry to our Board. Her complementary expertise in manufacturing and quality operations will enable her to make significant contributions during this pivotal time for the Phase III Viaskin Peanut development program and DBV."

Ms. O'Neill is expected to serve on the Board for a period of two years. She is currently Executive Vice President, Global Operations of Alexion, responsible for global manufacturing operations, as well as Alexion's complete supply chain and quality operations. Before joining Alexion, she was Vice President of Operations and General Manager for Ireland at Gilead. Earlier in her career, Ms. O'Neill held leadership positions in operations, manufacturing and quality functions at Burnil Pharmacies and Helsinn Birex Pharmaceuticals. She also serves as Chairperson for the National Standards Authority of Ireland and is a member of the Governing Body of University College Cork.

"I am honored and excited to join the Board of DBV," said Ms. Julie O'Neill. "Throughout my career, I have held leadership positions in biopharmaceutical operations, manufacturing, supply chain and quality control, and I look forward to working with the Board and management team in their mission to bring safe and effective treatments to patients with food allergies and other unmet medical needs."

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin®, a proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT®, DBV's method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of self-administered and non-invasive product candidates, the company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients, for whom there are no approved treatments. DBV's food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut and Viaskin Milk, and preclinical development of Viaskin Egg. DBV is also pursuing a human proof-of-concept clinical study of Viaskin Milk for the treatment of Eosinophilic Esophagitis, and exploring potential applications of its platform in vaccines and other immune diseases.

DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France and New York, NY. Company shares are traded on segment A of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345), part of the SBF120 index, and traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the form of American Depositary Shares (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) (Ticker: DBVT). For more information on DBV Technologies, please visit our website: www.dbv-technologies.com (http://www.dbv-technologies.com)

