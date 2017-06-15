Grey Presents Pussy Riot At Cannes In 11th Annual Music Legends Seminar

NEW YORK, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Grey, the global advertising company, announced that its 11th Annual Legends of Music Seminar will feature Pussy Riot, the Russian conceptual art and political activist group that has become world-famous for focusing attention on human rights violations at home and abroad. Please see video https://www.facebook.com/GreyNewYork/videos/1466369406756144/and official poster.

The seminar will take place at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity on Thursday, June 22nd, 2017 at 3pm Cannes time at the Lumiere Theatre at the Palais des Festivals. They will meet the press at "Speakers Corner" afterward.

Pussy Riot will be interviewed by Alice Ericsson, longtime Executive Creative Director of Grey's Beauty Group, about their personal journeys from punks to performance artists to feminist activists.

Pussy Riot members have staged truth to power performances around the world. They have courageously stood up for their beliefs through 21 months of imprisonment. Members of the group have created an independent news service, Mediazona; spoken before the U.S. Congress, British and European Parliaments and appeared with world leaders including Bill Clinton. They have produced and starred in three new music videos including "Make America Great Again" portraying the future of the USA under President Trump.

Grey's Annual Legends of Music Seminar has become one of Cannes' most popular speaking events. Past guest stars include: Tony Bennett, Yoko Ono, Patti Smith, Deborah Harry, Courtney Love and Iggy Pop.

About Grey

Grey is the advertising network of Grey Group. Grey Group ranks among the largest global communications companies and its parent company is WPP (NASDAQ: WPPGY). With headquarters in New York City, Grey operates in 96 countries. Under the banner of "Grey Famously Effective since 1917," the agency serves a blue-chip client roster of many of the world's best known companies and leading brands. Grey was voted Global Agency of the Year by Adweek in 2015.www.GREY.com.

