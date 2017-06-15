Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal calcium hydroxide marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists five other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has published a new report on the global calcium hydroxide market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The global calcium hydroxide market is growing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The market is expected to see a smooth growth owing to the increasing consumption of calcium hydroxide in gas treatment, agriculture, and other industries. The environmental water treatment industry accounted for the largest share of the market in 2016 with a share of 51.38%. In this industry, calcium hydroxide adjusts the pH and softens desalinated water. It also conditions, stabilizes, and improves the hygiene of waste water. The chemicals segment is another major end user of calcium hydroxide.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global calcium hydroxide market is highly fragmented. As logistics plays a critical role in manufacturing value-added products, the commercial end-use market supply and demand are concentrated at local and regional levels. Large players in the commercial market are vertically integrated with their own limestone assets. As proximity to the customer is one of the key success factors, the global calcium hydroxide market is also highly localized and regionalized. The key manufacturers include CARMEUSE, Graymont, Lhoist, Mississippi Lime, and Minerals Technologies.

Ajay Adhikari, an industry expert at Technavio for research on specialty chemicals, says, "End users consider product quality and packaging type, bulk or bag, to be the key factors while procuring calcium hydroxide or hydrated lime. Calcium hydroxide is highly reactive in nature. Thus, the packaging is a key consideration in the procurement process

Top five calcium hydroxide market vendors

CARMEUSE

CARMEUSE is involved in the production and distribution of lime and limestone-related products. The company has 28 production facilities and more than 3,850 employees.

The company produces lime and related products for various industries such as steel, construction, glass, paper and pulp, chemicals, flue gas cleaning, waste and water treatment, mining, and non-ferrous metal. The company offers quicklime, hydrated lime, chemical-grade limestone, crushed limestone aggregate, and milled limestone.

Graymont

Graymont is present in about 20 locations in the US and Canada, and in four locations in New Zealand. The company holds a significant investment in Grupo Calida (the largest lime producer in Mexico).

The company is involved in the production of high calcium and dolomitic lime. It produces value-added lime-based products including hydrated lime, precipitated calcium carbonate, pulverized limestone, and construction stone.

Lhoist

The company operates in 25 countries with more than 90 manufacturing plants. It has approximately 6,000 employees. The company offers lime products for the industries, construction and civil engineering, environment, and agriculture.

Mississippi Lime

Mississippi Lime is involved in the manufacturing of calcium products such as calcium carbonate, hydrated lime, quicklime, and precipitated calcium carbonate. The company offers its lime products to industries such as steel, water treatment, fiberglass, FGT, construction, chemical production, pulp and paper, and food manufacturing. It offers two products quicklime and hydrated lime.

Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies engages in the development and production of specialty mineral, synthetic mineral, and mineral-based products. It also provides services and support systems worldwide.

The company is involved in the production and sales of calcium carbonate, quicklime, and hydrated lime. It also offers natural mineral products including limestone and talc. The company offers lime products to various industries such as paper, building materials, glass, automotive, ceramic, polymer, paint and coatings, food, and pharmaceutical.

