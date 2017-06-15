Vancouver, British Columbia, June 15, 2017 (TSX:NGQ) (Nasdaq Stockholm:NGQ) NGEx Resources Inc. ("NGEx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2017 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("Annual Meeting") held today were elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting earlier today are set out below.



Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld ------------------------------------------------------------------ Lukas H. Lundin 58,419,683 96.66% 2,021,160 3.34% ------------------------------------------------------------------ Wojtek A. Wodzicki 60,422,497 99.97% 18,346 0.03% ------------------------------------------------------------------ William A. Rand 60,361,683 99.87% 79,160 0.13% ------------------------------------------------------------------ Jack O.A. Lundin 60,371,017 99.88% 69,826 0.12% ------------------------------------------------------------------ David F. Mullen 60,409,283 99.95% 31,560 0.05% ------------------------------------------------------------------ Cheri L. Pedersen 60,418,384 99.96% 22,459 0.04% ------------------------------------------------------------------



In addition, shareholders received the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2016 and approved all of the other resolutions detailed in the management information circular and put forward at the Annual Meeting, namely:



1. fixing the number of directors at six (6);



2. appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration;



3. approving all unallocated options under the Company's share option plan; and



4. approving the Company's amended and restated share option plan.



About NGEx



NGEx is a Canadian mineral exploration company with exploration projects in Chile and Argentina. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "NGQ". The Company's focus is on advancing its Project Constellation which contemplates the integrated development of two large copper-gold deposits, the Los Helados and the Josemaria deposits, located in Chile's Region III and adjacent San Juan Province, Argentina. Both Los Helados and Josemaría are subject to separate Joint Exploration Agreements with joint exploration partners. The Company is the majority partner and operator for both projects.



