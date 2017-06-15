The global chemiluminescence analyzer (CLA) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market research.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170615006317/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global chemiluminescence analyzer (CLA) market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In this market research report, Technaviocovers the market outlook and growth prospects of the globalchemiluminescence analyzermarketfor 2017-2021. The market is further categorized into two product segments, comprising of bench-top and floor standing models, of which the bench top segment accounted for more than 51% of the market share in 2016.

"The vast applications of these analyzers, coupled with a growing demand across the globe due to the increased disease burden, will drive the market growth. CLAs are preferred over other methods of sample detection and analysis as they are highly sensitive and provide good yields in a short time," saysKrishna Venkataramani, a lead lab equipmentresearch expert from Technavio.

Technavio's research analysts segment the global chemiluminescence analyzer market into the following regions:

EMEA

APAC

Americas

CLA market in EMEA

The growth of the market in EMEA can be attributed to the growing population in need for diagnostic procedures and country-specific programs creating awareness around the importance of precision medicine. Germany and Belgium have been the leading countries in contributing to the growth of the diagnostic sector in this region. While the sale of reagents and immunodiagnostics increased in Germany, in Belgium growth was mainly due to the launch of nationwide program 'Oncology horizon scanning project', which was initiated by the Vlerick Business School in co-operation with all medical, industry, and governmental stakeholders to improve patient access to precision medicine.

Similar growth has been seen in Turkey, with an approximate growth of 3%-3.2% y-o-y in the diagnostics market due to a surge in utilization of private healthcare service owing to increasing numbers of private hospitals providing healthcare services to patients reimbursed by public funding.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

CLA market in Americas

The growth in the CLA market in the Americas is supported by the shift in the healthcare model, from reactive healthcare to preventive healthcare, in leading countries such as the US. The shift in the healthcare model, in countries such as the US, was primarily due to the realization of the implications of incorrect diagnoses. There is also a shift toward personalized medicine as it simplifies treatment decisions for patients diagnosed with chronic diseases.

"CLAs are essential for development of fields such as personalized medicine, which will address multiple issues for various stakeholders in the diagnostics market. Similarly, application of CLAs in the early detection of various types of cancers and autoimmune disorders have led to better outcomes and in many cases early intervention has saved many lives," says Krishna.

CLA market in APAC

In the APAC region, leading vendors in the overall market are increasing their financial investments in countries such as China and India, specifically targeting to improve their diagnostics business which in turn, is supporting the increased demand for CLAs in this market.

There is also a growing prevalence of various diseases such as cancer and diabetes in Asia. Countries from this region contribute to more than 60% of the world's diabetic population. Vendors would be looking to address this issue by providing correct diagnosis using CLAs and ultimately providing correct treatment procedures.

The top vendors in the global chemiluminescence analyzer market as highlighted in this market research analysis are:

Abbott Laboratories

Beckman Coulter

bioMérieux SA

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Siemens Healthineers

Browse Related Reports:

Global Gel Documentation Systems Market 2017-2021

Global Blotting Systems Market 2017-2021

Global Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Purification Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like health and wellnessoutdoor gear, and agricultural equipment. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170615006317/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com