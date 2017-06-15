Prophecy Development Corp.: Early Warning Report

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2017 / Prophecy Development Corp. ("Prophecy" or the "Company") (TSX: PCY, OTC PINK: PRPCF, Frankfurt: 1P2N) announces that John Lee, of Suite 1301, 12 Harcourt Road, Central, Hong Kong, Executive Chairman of the Company, acquired the following securities of the Company:

600 shares in the public market on April 6, 2017;

600 shares in the public market on April 10, 2017;

30,000 units (each, comprised of one share and one warrant) via private placement on April 13, 2017;

1,000 shares in the public market on May 16, 2017;

55,000 options on June 12, 2017; and

30,628 units (each, comprised of one share and one warrant) via debt settlement private placement on June 13, 2017 (collectively, the "Transactions").

Prior to the Transactions, Mr. Lee beneficially owned 995,253 shares, representing approximately 19.12% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company at the time.

As a result of the Transactions, Mr. Lee now beneficially owns and exercises control over an aggregate of 1,058,081 shares, representing an interest of approximately 19.63% of the Company's currently issued and outstanding shares, and 31.05% of the Company's shares on a fully diluted basis assuming exercise of all of the Company's outstanding options and share purchase warrants.

The securities were acquired by Mr. Lee for investment purposes only, and not for purposes of exercising control or direction over the Company.

Generally, Mr. Lee intends to evaluate his investment in the Company and to increase or decrease his shareholdings as circumstances require, depending on market conditions and other factors, through market transactions, private agreements or otherwise.

The information contained in this news release has been provided by Mr. Lee and the Company is not responsible for its accuracy.

A copy of the early warning report pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 required to be filed with the applicable securities commissions in connection with the acquisition of the shares described in this news release will be available for viewing under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. A copy of the early warning report can also be obtained from the contact number for Investor Relations below.

About Prophecy

Prophecy Development Corp. is a Canadian public company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange that is engaged in worldwide mineral and energy exploration and development. Further information on Prophecy can be found at www.prophecydev.com.

