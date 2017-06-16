TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/15/17 -- 2176423 Ontario Ltd. announces that today it acquired ownership of 4,545,455 common shares ("Shares") of Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar") at a price of $0.44 per share for total consideration of $2,000,000.20. 2176423 Ontario Ltd. is beneficially owned by Eric Sprott.

The 4,545,455 Shares represent 1.4% of the issued and outstanding shares of Jaguar on a non-diluted basis. As of the date hereof, after giving effect to this acquisition, Mr. Sprott now holds directly and indirectly 64,300,596 Shares (approximately 19.8% of the outstanding Shares). Prior to the date hereof, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned 59,755,141 Shares representing approximately 19.5% of the issued and outstanding shares on a non-diluted basis.

The Shares were acquired by Mr. Sprott, through 2176423 Ontario Ltd. for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities of Jaguar either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell securities of Jaguar either on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

Jaguar is located at 5600-100 King Street West, Toronto, Ontario, M5X 1C9. A copy of 2176423 Ontario Ltd.'s early warning report will appear with Jaguar's documents on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval and may also be obtained by contacting Mr. Sprott at (416) 362-7172.

Eric Sprott

200 Bay Street, Suite 2600

Royal Bank Plaza, South Tower

Toronto, Ontario M5J 2J2

Eric Sprott

(416) 362-7172



