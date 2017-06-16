sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 16.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,253 Euro		-0,001
-0,39 %
WKN: A113GF ISIN: CA47009M4002 Ticker-Symbol: 32JN 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JAGUAR MINING INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JAGUAR MINING INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JAGUAR MINING INC
JAGUAR MINING INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JAGUAR MINING INC0,253-0,39 %