Jahresergebnis / Generalversammlung vom 10. Juli 2017 in Zug

NEWS RELEASE

Zug, 16. Juni 2017

Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) hat die Einladung für die 20. ordentliche Generalversammlung vom 10. Juli 2017 in Zug und den Geschäftsbericht für das Finanzjahr 2016/2017 auf ihrer Website aufgeschaltet. Die registrierten Aktionäre erhalten die Einladung in den nächsten Tagen auf dem Postweg.

Der Verwaltungsrat der Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) schlägt der Generalversammlung unter Traktandum 5 eine Ausschüttung von CHF 3.00 pro Namenaktie aus den Kapitaleinlagereserven vor. Vorbehaltlich des entsprechenden Beschlusses der Generalversammlung am 10. Juli 2017 folgt die Auszahlung dem folgenden Zeitplan: das Ex-Datum der Auszahlung ist der 14. Juli 2017, das Record-Datum der 17. Juli 2017 und das Auszahlungsdatum der 18. Juli 2017.

Der geprüfte Net Asset Value (NAV) pro Aktie per 31. März 2017 beträgt EUR 79.15 (CHF 84.66), was einem Anstieg von 5,4% (in EUR) seit dem 1. April 2016 entspricht, inklusive der Ausschüttung von CHF 2.75 pro Aktie im Juli 2016. PEH verzeichnet für das Geschäftsjahr einen Gewinn von EUR 10,8 Mio.

Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) bietet Investoren die Möglichkeit, sich einfach und steuerlich optimal an einem breit gefächerten und professionell geführten Private-Equity-Portfolio zu beteiligen.

Für weitere Informationen kontaktieren Sie bitte:

Lara Jud, Investor Relations, lara.jud@peh.ch (mailto:lara.jud@peh.ch), Telefon +41 41 726 79 80 oder http://www.peh.ch (http://www.peh.ch/) .

Grundlagen der Net Asset Value Berechnung und Disclaimer

The number of outstanding shares used for calculation of the Net Asset Value per share amounted to 2,715,008 as of March 31, 2017. The calculations are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and pursuant to the guidelines of the European Venture Capital Association (EVCA). The valuations of the fund investments are based on the most recent reported net asset values (NAVs) of the funds. In estimating the fair value of unquoted direct investments, Private Equity Holding AG considers the most appropriate market valuation techniques. The fair value of listed direct investments is the market value. The NAV of Private Equity Holding AG is calculated at the end of each month under a going concern assumption and usually published within six trading days after the cut-off date. The different reporting cut-off dates of the individual companies and funds in which participations are held can lead to short-term distortions and cause discrepancies between the published NAV and the actual total value of Private Equity Holding AG's net assets.

PEH Annual Report 2017 (http://hugin.info/130308/R/2113660/804077.pdf)

