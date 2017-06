Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

JSC Halyk Bank / Miscellaneous - Low Priority JSC Halyk Bank: Conference Call Invitation: Halyk Bank's acquisition of 96.81% ordinary shares in Kazkommertsbank 16-Jun-2017 / 07:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *16 June 2017* *Joint Stock Company "Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan"* *Conference Call Invitation: Halyk Bank's acquisition of 96.81% ordinary shares in Kazkommertsbank* On Monday, 19 June 2017 at 2:00pm London / 7:00pm Almaty time, Joint Stock Company "Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan" (Halyk Bank) (LSE: HSBK) will be hosting a teleconference with its senior management for investors and analysts. The topic of the teleconference - Halyk Bank's acquisition of 96.81% ordinary shares in Kazkommertsbank. The teleconference facility can be accessed by dialing: UK: +44 330 336 9105 Russia: +7 495 213 1767 Password: Halyk Bank Participants should register for the call at least 5 to 10 minutes before the start of the presentation. A webcast facility will also be available at: http://www.audio-webcast.com/cgi-bin/visitors.ssp?fn=visitor&id=4723 [1] A presentation will be available starting from 19 June 2017 at https://halykbank.kz/investor_presentations_ [2]and at https://old.halykbank.kz/en/investor-relations/investor-presentations [2] or at the above webcast facility. For those unable to listen to the call live, a replay of the the above webcast facility will be available until 19 June 2018. - ENDS - *For further information please contact:* *JSC "Halyk Bank"* Mira Kasenova +7 727 259 04 30 Yelena Perekhoda +7 727 330 17 19 The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: JSC Halyk Bank 40, Al Farabi Avenue 050059 (A26M3K5) Almaty Kazakhstan Phone: +7 727 259 04 30 Fax: +7 727 259 02 71 E-mail: ir@halykbank.kz Internet: http://halykbank.kz ISIN: US46627J3023 WKN: A0LF36 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: HSBK Sequence No.: 4312 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 583491 16-Jun-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c52607667ef7ac33082b972f6455b468&application_id=583491&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a8fc43796c339e8e681bc8f63f5f005a&application_id=583491&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

June 16, 2017 01:20 ET (05:20 GMT)