Please be informed that GreenMobility A/S has been admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Denmark. First day of trading is today, 16 June 2017.



Name: GreenMobility ------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060817898 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name: GREENM ------------------------------------------------------- Volume: 1,250,000 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 35 52 15 85 ------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.40 ------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: EUR 400,000 ------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North / 100 ------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: XCSE Other Equities / 229 ------------------------------------------------------- Mic code: FNDK ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 138514 -------------------------------------------------------



Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB):



Code Industry ----------------------- 5000 Consumer Services ----------------------- 5700 Travel & Leisure -----------------------



