African Potash Ltd. (AFPO) African Potash Ltd.: Resignation of Corporate Adviser 16-Jun-2017 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The information communicated within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. 16 June 2017 *AFRICAN POTASH LIMITED* ("African Potash" or the "Company") African Potash Limited / Epic: AFPO / Sector: Mining *Resignation of Corporate Adviser* African Potash announces that Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited has resigned as the Company's NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser with immediate effect. The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement. For further information, please contact: *African Potash Limited * Chris Cleverly +44 (0) 20 7408 9200 Language: English ISIN: GG00B4QYTJ50 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: AFPO Sequence No.: 4311 End of Announcement EQS News Service 583465 16-Jun-2017

June 16, 2017 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)