Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry awarded Owner's Engineer services assignment for combined cycle power plant project in Georgia

PÖYRY PLC Press Release 16 June 2017 at 09:00 (CEST)

Gardabani TPP 2 LLC, has awarded Pöyry with the Owner's Engineer services assignment for the Gardabani II 230MW Combined Cycle Power Plant Project in Georgia.

Pöyry's assignment includes Review Services for Basic Engineering Design (BED), Review Services for Detailed Engineering, Quality Assurance Plans and Procedures, Site Supervision and Project Management Services.

Gardabani TPP 2, a subsidiary company of JSC Georgian Oil and Gas Corporation (GOGC), has signed an EPC / Turnkey contract with China Tianchen Engineering Corporation (TCC) for engineering, procurement and construction of the 230 MW Combined Cycle Thermal Power Plant (CCTPP) in Gardabani, Georgia.

"It is really a great pleasure having Pöyry as Owner's Engineer in our CCTPP Project. This Project is extremely important not only for Georgian Oil and Gas Corporation, but also for the whole energy sector of Georgia. I am confident that our cooperation will ensure the successful completion of the project." said Mr Merab Kiparoidze, General Director of Gardabani TPP 2 LLC.

"We trust that Pöyry's competent advice will ensure the successful completion of the project" said Mr Shota Mjavanadze, Deputy General Director at Gardabani TPP 2.

"We are very proud to be able to support Georgia with its growth plans by making sure its second Combined Cycle Power Plant is delivered on time and within the agreed budget", says Dr Michael Gruenenfelder, Pöyry's Regional Director of Thermal & Renewable Energy.

The value of the order is not disclosed. The order will be recognised within the Energy Business Group order stock in H1/2017.

Further information

Dr Michael Gruenenfelder

Regional Director Europe & New Markets

Thermal Power and Renewable Energy

Pöyry

Tel: +41 44 355 55 55

Did you know? Pöyry has had substantial involvement in the design and construction of over 60,000 MW combined capacity of thermal power projects all over the world.

About Pöyry

Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We deliver smart solutions across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, chemicals & biorefining, mining & metals, transportation and water. Pöyry's net sales in 2016 were EUR 530 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki (POY1V). Approximately 5500 experts. 40 countries. 130 offices.

www.poyry.com (http://www.poyry.com)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Pöyry Oyj via Globenewswire

