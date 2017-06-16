



Andy Ahn Head of Marketing, Suprema Inc. Email: andyahn@suprema.co.kr

SEOUL, KOREA, June 16, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - Suprema, a global leader in biometrics and security technology, announced that the company will showcase the new CoreStation, industry's unique and the most advanced biometrics-based intelligent access controller at IFSEC 2017.The new Suprema CoreStation is an intelligent door controller which provides advantages of biometric-enabled security over centralized access control systems. Designed for mid to enterprise-level systems, CoreStation handles up to 500,000 users with incredible fingerprint matching speed of 400,000 matches per second. With provision of high-performance, biometric readiness and Ethernet communication, CoreStation is capable of offering comprehensive access control features with the company's BioStar 2 platform. The device also provides centralized biometric template management and also interfaces with complete set of reader technologies including RS-485(OSDP) and Wiegand."The new CoreStation is designed to fulfill the demand of biometric technology within the more-secure, larger scale access control applications with centralized topology. While providing intelligent controller functionalities, the device also manages fingerprint matching and biometric data storage under the hood. With the addition of this intelligent biometric controller to Suprema's existing access control portfolio, our customers will have more choices and flexibility in designing their security systems," said Hanchul Kim, Director of Global Business at Suprema. "With its versatility in application, CoreStation will provide perfect access control solutions for both new installations as well as a replacement of existing systems," Kim added.Along with CoreStation, Suprema will also present its 2nd generation fingerprint and facial recognition technologies. With the fingerprint biometrics, Suprema will demonstrate the industry's most secure anti-spoofing live finger detection technology. Suprema's patented live fingerprint detection technology well blends its advancements of image analysis techniques and optical engineering to effectively eliminate possible fraud using various fake fingerprint materials including clay, rubber, silicon, paper and film.Suprema will also showcase BioStar 2 Mobile Card, the latest addition to BioStar 2 security platform with a major update in mobile credential. BioStar 2 Mobile Card now offers the industry's most secure biometric mobile credential by storing user information and sensitive biometric data on the user's smartphone. Supporting both BLE and NFC communication, BioStar 2 Mobile Card is compatible to the most smartphones on the market today.To experience latest innovations of Suprema's products and solutions, please visit Suprema stand (D1400) at IFSEC 2017 or visit us at www.supremainc.com.About Suprema Inc.Suprema is a leading global provider of biometrics and security technology. By combining world renowned biometric algorithms with superior engineering, Suprema continually designs and develops industry leading products and solutions. Suprema's extensive range of portfolio includes biometric access control systems, time & attendance solutions, fingerprint live scanners, mobile authentication solutions and embedded fingerprint modules. Suprema has worldwide sales network in over 130 countries and is one of the world's Top 50 security company in its turnover (ranked in A&S's Security 50, 2010-2016). For more information, please visit www.supremainc.com.Source: Suprema Inc.Contact: