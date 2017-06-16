The share capital of Veloxis Pharmaceuticals has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect on 19 June 2017 in the ISIN below.



ISIN: DK0060048148 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Veloxis Pharmaceuticals ---------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 1,707,993,631 shares (DKK 170,799,363.10) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 1,500,000 shares (DKK 150,000) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 1,709,493,631 (DKK 170,949,363.10) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 0.35 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 0.10 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: VELO ---------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 36992 ----------------------------------------------------------------



