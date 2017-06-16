Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, today announced a new daily volume record of 3.35 million contracts for the Three Month Sterling (Short Sterling) futures contract set on June 15, 2017. The previous record was 2.89 million contracts set in June 2014.

Earlier this week, on June 13, ICE's FTSE 100 Index futures contract traded over one million contracts for the first time since its launch in 1984, setting a new daily volume record of 1.14 million contracts. The previous record was 862,468 contracts set in March 2014.

The records follow an increased focus on the UK following the recent general election. In addition, despite no change to the rate, yesterday's Bank of England meeting showed a larger than usual split for the votes in favour of a Base Rate increase.

ICE offers a comprehensive range of financial futures and options contracts enabling customers to hedge against exposure to market volatility.

