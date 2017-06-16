Regulatory News:

Electro Power Systems S.A. (Paris:EPS) ("EPS"), technology pioneer in energy storage systems and microgrids listed on the French-regulated market Euronext Paris (EPS:FP), informs its shareholders that its annual ordinary and extraordinary general shareholders' meeting (the "AGM") will be held on Wednesday, 21 June 2017, at the Renaissance Paris Le Parc Trocadéro Hotel, 55-57, avenue Raymond Poincaré 75116 Paris at 10.00 am.

Information concerning the AGM was published in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) on 17th May and included the agenda, the draft resolutions and details on attendance and voting modalities. This notification about the meeting, together with the Board of Directors' report on the draft resolutions and legal information, are now available on the corporate website at www.electropowersystems.com, section Financial Information Regulated Information Annual Extraordinary General Meetings.

Under the same section it has been made available to the public, since the 31st May, further documentation relating to the AGM (including the form for granting proxies to attendees), in compliance with legal and regulatory provisions

2016 ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

The 2016 Annual Financial Report was filed with the French Market Authorities on 28th April 2017. It is available to the public in compliance with legal and regulatory provisions and may be consulted at www.electropowersystems.com, section Financial Information Regulated Information Annual Financial Report.

The Annual Financial Report comprises the consolidated financial statements, the report by the Chairman of the Board of Directors on the Board's activities and internal controls, the reports from the Auditors and their fees, and the information required for the share buy-back programme.

EPS in a nutshell

EPS operates in the sustainable energy sector, specializing in hybrid-storage solutions and microgrids that enable intermittent renewable sources to be transformed into a stable power source.

Listed on the French-regulated market Euronext (EPS:FP), EPS is part of the CAC® Mid Small and the CAC® All-Tradable indices and has registered office in Paris and research, development and manufacturing in Italy.

Thanks to technology covered by 125 patents and applications, combined with more than 10 years of R&D, the Group has developed hybrid energy storage solutions to stabilize electrical grids heavily penetrated by renewable sources in developed countries and, in emerging economies, to power off-grid areas at a lower cost than fossil fuels without the need for any subsidy or incentive scheme.

EPS has installed and has under commissioning in aggregate 36 large scale projects, including off-grid hybrid systems powered by renewables and energy storage totalizing over 35 MW of installed power that provides energy to over 165,000 customers every day, in addition to more than 18 MW of grid support systems, for a total capacity output of 47 MWh of systems in 21 countries worldwide, including Europe, Latin America, Asia and Africa.

For more information, please visit www.electropowersystems.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170616005216/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Electro Power Systems S.A.

Francesca Cocco, Tel. +33 970 467135

Vice President Investor Relations

e-mail:francesca.cocco@eps-mail.com