According to the resolutions of Konecranes Annual General Meeting 2017, Konecranes has donated EUR 50,000 to Åbo Akademi Unversity in Turku, Finland. The donation is targeted at supporting technology studies and research in the University.



"High-quality education is the key for business success and it is extremely important that universities are able to keep up with the fast developments in areas like e.g. technology and digitalization," says Panu Routila, Konecranes President and CEO. "We expect our donation to contribute to the availability of talented, well-educated students also in the future."



"Åbo Akademi is extremely pleased with this donation from Konecranes. A support like this from a world leading technology company is very encouraging and will contribute to keeping our education and research in chemical engineering and information technology at the highest international level." says the Rector of Åbo Akademi, Professor Mikko Hupa.



