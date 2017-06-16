Elior Group Breaks Into the SMEs Market and Launches the First Connected Restaurant: The Living Room

PARIS, June 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Elior Group has made contract catering accessible to employees of small and medium-sized companies (SMEs) with the creation of the first-ever connected restaurant: The Living Room. Until now reserved for large companies, access to contract catering services is being opened up to companies with at least 10 employees who, via The Living Room, will now be able to enjoy real business and industry catering offerings. In France, there are 140,000 companies with a staff of 10 to 250 employees; a market estimated at €7bn, of which €5.5bn in luncheon vouchers.

The Living Room gives SME employees access to contract catering

A restaurant connected to a network of 1,200 Elior kitchens in France

Meals cooked by Group chefs can be ordered online and delivered within 30 minutes

Average price for employees comes out at around €4 per meal after company participation

With The Living Room, Elior Group is looking to meet the growing demand from SMEs seeking to benefit from the advantages of contract catering: providing healthy and quality meals that are prepared everyday by Group chefs at reasonable prices and can be consumed on-site in a more convivial setting, and which offer interesting tax breaks and a real reputation and talent-recruitment advantage for employers.

To develop The Living Room as a small and medium-sized company catering offering, Elior Group used digitalization, last-mile logistics, connected object, online payment, etc.

Companies benefiting from The Living Room's connected restaurant offering will have access to morning-to-evening catering solutions; from breakfast solutions to take-out dinners.

Employees can place their orders online or select directly from their on-site connected restaurants;

Meals prepared in the nearest Elior restaurant are delivered within 30 minutes;

Guests receive their meals every day in reusable lunchboxes, which reduces waste production;

The Living Room also offers daily, after-lunch kitchen cleaning services.

The Living Room's connected restaurant also meets employers' legal obligations to provide catering facilities for companies with more than 25 employees.

