PARIS, FRANCE and CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - June 16, 2017) -Enablon, the world's leading provider of Sustainability, EH&S and Operational Risk Management Software, has announced the winners of the 2017 Enablon Excellence Awards at the Annual Sustainable Performance Forum EMEA held in Paris. With more than 300 professionals from many of the world's leading companies, SPF is the largest EH&S, Sustainability and Risk Technology conference in EMEA.

The Enablon Excellence Awards recognize organizations that are leading the way within their industry and that effectively leverage technology to improve their sustainable performance not only to benefit their business, but also their employees, customers and the communities in which they operate.

The 2017 EMEA Award winners are:

Sustainable Company of the Year: Aditya Birla Group

Excellence in EHS Performance Management: O-I

Excellence in Integrated Risk Management: ENGIE

Excellence in Regulatory Compliance Management: Teva Pharmaceuticals

Excellence in User Community Engagement: Anglo American

Excellence in Project Management: Bekaert

"The Enablon Excellence Awards give us the opportunity to celebrate members of our unique Enablon community that brings together professionals from more than 1,000 of the world's largest companies and many of the leading consulting firms in the industry. They are forward-thinkers, always looking for solutions and innovations to help their company become more sustainable," says Phil Tesler, President and Co-CEO of Enablon. "For us at Enablon it is an honor to support them and to recognize great achievements in Sustainability, EH&S and Risk."

About Enablon

Enablon, a Wolters Kluwer business, is the world's leading provider of Sustainability, EH&S and Operational Risk Management Software. More than 1,000 global companies and 1 million users rely on Enablon software solutions to manage their environmental and social performance, minimize risks and improve profitability. Enablon offers the most comprehensive platform in the industry, and is consistently recognized as a global leader and visionary. For more information about Enablon: www.enablon.com.

SPF EMEA is part of the Sustainable Performance Forum (SPF) global conferences series held in Chicago, Melbourne, Houston, Calgary and Paris for forward-thinking EH&S, Sustainability, Risk and IT professionals with a focus on people, processes and technology.

