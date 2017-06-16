sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 16.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

27,575 Euro		-0,424
-1,51 %
WKN: 883035 ISIN: US8816242098 Ticker-Symbol: TEV 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,552
27,70
12:43
27,61
27,695
12:41
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC11,21-2,05 %
BEKAERT NV45,57-0,39 %
ENGIE SA13,969+0,87 %
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD27,575-1,51 %