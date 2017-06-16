sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 16.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,709 Euro		+0,004
+0,57 %
WKN: A0YJSZ ISIN: CA0676421088 Ticker-Symbol: IWUB 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BARKERVILLE GOLD MINES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BARKERVILLE GOLD MINES LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,711
0,739
14:14
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BARKERVILLE GOLD MINES LTD
BARKERVILLE GOLD MINES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BARKERVILLE GOLD MINES LTD0,709+0,57 %