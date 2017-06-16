SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/16/17 -- CFN Media Group ("CannabisFN"), the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces publication of an article and interview with CEO John Poss, discussing GB Sciences Inc. (OTCQB: GBLX) and its drug development pipeline for novel cannabis-based therapies.

Researchers have only scratched the surface of the medical value of cannabinoids as federal regulations are relaxed. While GW Pharmaceuticals plc's epilepsy programs are well-known, cannabinoids could also play a role in mitigating or reversing the effects of neurological disorders, inflammatory diseases, and hundreds of other areas.

Competitive Advantages

GB Sciences has several advantages over competitors ranging from its unique access to source materials to its efficient clinical discovery platform to its choice in patient populations.

The company began by selecting patient groups based on the current standard of care, the response of disease processes to cannabinoids, and the precedent for preclinical work needed to develop these therapies in FDA-sanctioned clinical trials. The goal is to develop therapeutics targeting patient groups that aren't being helped by other companies, while accelerating the time-to-market to deliver near-term shareholder value.

After identifying a patient population, the company's team of highly proficient scientists works to create a single elegant solution for the disease's problem set. The Network Pharmacology Platform and a high-throughput screening process helps to rapidly analyze thousands of potential combinations using cell-based models. This approach of working "smarter, not harder" helps keep costs low and maximizes the likelihood of success.

Finally, the company's licenses to grow, extract, and sell cannabis under state-regulated programs enables it to produce its own standardized raw materials for use in its R&D and clinical products. The company's R&D team has pioneered tissue-culture propagation techniques to reduce genetic drift in cannabis plants, while automated, controlled growing environments help standardize the production of active ingredients.

Numerous Programs

GB Sciences has filed three provisional patent applications containing formulations designed to tackle neurological disorders, inflammatory disorders, and chronic pain.

The company's first patent application covers cannabis-based complex mixtures designed to treat neurological disorders like Parkinson's disease, Lewy Body dementia, Huntington's disease, dementia, and Alzheimer's disease. The team believes that there is a common mechanism underlying these neurological disorders that its therapies address, which could prove invaluable as a growing number of patients require treatment.

The company's second patent application covers cannabis-based complex mixtures designed to treat inflammatory diseases, such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, IBD, asthma, COPD, and other conditions. The therapies were designed to help patients in all groups by focusing on the commonalities in inflammatory pathways that lead to significant pain and suffering across these patient populations.

Finally, the company's third patent describes the use of a myrcene-containing complex mixture for the treatment of heart disease. Despite being the number one cause of death in the U.S., there haven't been any novel formulations in nearly 20 years. The company's therapeutics target the TRPV1 receptor that is protected under the approved patent that it licensed from Makai Biotechnology as of December 2016.

Looking Ahead

GB Sciences Inc. is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing potential for cannabinoids to treat serious medical conditions. Unlike many of its competitors, the company has carefully developed an efficient process for identifying and developing therapeutic candidates across a wide range of medical conditions. These conditions share commonalities that make class-level therapeutics possible in many cases.

