Freitag, 16.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Songa Offshore SE: Mandatory Notification of Trade

Reference is made to the press releases as of 25 November 2016 and 14 June 2017 regarding incentive programs established for employees. Songa Offshore SE has today purchased 22,523 shares for the Long Term Incentive Program. The shares have been purchased at an average price of NOK 32.29.

Before distribution to the employees, the Long Term Incentive Program holds 22,523 shares.

16 June 2017
Limassol, Cyprus


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


