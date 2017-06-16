THUNDER BAY, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/16/17 -- Mr. Pierre Gagne announces that on June 15, 2017 he acquired ownership of or control over an additional aggregate of 4,300,000 units (the "Units") in the capital of Rockex Mining Corporation ("Rockex" or the "Issuer") (CSE: RXM)(CSE: RXM.CN)(CNSX: RXM) at a price of $0.025 per Unit through a private placement of Rockex. Each Unit was comprised of one common share of the Issuer (each a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.05 within 60 months after closing.

Prior to acquiring such Units, Mr. Gagne owned or controlled 53,506,691 Common Shares representing approximately 48.78% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, 17,413,227 warrants that, if exercised would have represented approximately 15.87% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares and 300,000 stock options that, if exercised, would have represented approximately 0.27% of the issued and outstanding common shares.

As a result of the above-noted acquisition, Mr. Gagne now owns or controls 57,806,691 Common Shares representing approximately 49.46% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares and 21,713,227 warrants that, if exercised, would represent approximately 18.58% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (calculated on a partially diluted basis). In addition, Mr. Gagne holds 300,000 stock options that, if exercised, would represent approximately 0.26% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Mr. Gagne has no present intention of acquiring additional securities of Rockex (other than with respect to the possible exercise of some or all of the warrants). Depending upon his evaluation of the business, prospects and financial condition of Rockex, the market for Rockex's securities, general economic and tax conditions and other factors, Mr. Gagne may acquire more or sell some or all of his securities of Rockex.

Rockex relied on the exemption provided in section 73.3(2) of the Securities Act (Ontario) corresponding to National Instrument 45-106, section 2.3 - Accredited Investor.

For more information and to obtain a copy of the early warning report required by securities legislation and filed on SEDAR under Rockex' company profile at www.sedar.com, please contact:

Pierre Gagne, Chief Executive Officer of Rockex Mining Corporation 580 New Vickers Street Thunder Bay, Ontario P7E 6P1 Telephone: 807-623-2626

