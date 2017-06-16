Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in AB "ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS"



Telšiai, Lithuania, 2017-06-16 17:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AB "ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS" hereby informs that the notification of transaction by person discharging managerial responsibilities was received on 16 June 2017 (please see the attached document).



Lawyer Gintaras Keliauskas +370 444 22208



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=635545