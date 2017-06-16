Research and Markets - Global Industrial Robot Positioners Market to Grow at a CAGR 7.4% by 2021 - Key Vendors are ABB, Comau, FANUC, KUKA Robotics & Yaskawa Electric

DUBLIN, June 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Industrial Robot Positioners Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global industrial robot positioners market to grow at a CAGR of 7.42% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Industrial Robot Positioners Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

New concepts of collaborative robots are gaining popularity, as these robots work in tandem with humans, thus speeding up operational workflow. Companies, such as ABB, have configured work environments where human workers and robots can swap tasks to learn from each other's experience and speed up the industrial processes. It has been observed that co-operative processes carried out by humans and robots can reduce the idle human worker time by 80%-85%.



According to the report, advances in technology are driving large industrial players and several small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to opt for industrial robots as a measure to cut down their operational costs. Countries like China, Japan, and Taiwan are witnessing the growth of SMEs across various end-user industries. To harness the benefits of lower cost of operation using industrial robots, SMEs have started to adopt automation and robotics on a large scale. Because of this transformational change, vendors are trying to capitalize this opportunity by developing customized robots that are ideally designed to meet the needs and affordability of SMEs. Adoption of industrial robots has decreased the dependency on expensive manual labor and increased the productivity margins. A robot when compared with a human worker can double the production output of a machine on a regular basis. Implementation of robots in industries also helps to minimize extra expenditure incurred on overhead expenses such as salary, compensation, and pension.

Key vendors



ABB

Comau

FANUC

KUKA Robotics

Yaskawa Electric



Other prominent vendors



CLOOS Robotic Welding

DEUMA

Drupe Engineering

Easom Automation Systems

Hawk Technology

Industrial Robotix

IRCO Automation

Koike Aronson

Kyrus Europe

Lincoln Electric

Midwest Engineered Systems

NACHI-FUJIKOSHI

Osaka Transformer Company (OTC) DAIHEN

Production Design Services

Preston Eastin

Wolf Robotics



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by application



PART 07: Market segmentation by type



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



