The fast food industry is one of the most lucrative sectors of the global food and beverage market. Impacting a wide range of industries. The latest market trend has been the growth of fast casual restaurants set to outpace the quick service restaurants soon. Apart from the way they serve, other factors such as health consciousness and diet preferences are also changing the dynamics of the fast food industry.

In a recent article titled The Future of the Fast Food Industry, BizVibe takes a look at the major factors that are driving the fast food industry to its future prospect.

BizVibe notes that the revenue of fast casual restaurants is expected to grow at a rate of 10.71% through 2021, while the revenue growth rate for quick service restaurants during the same period is expected to total just 4.03%. Amazon food services recently entering the online food and beverage sector can have a direct or indirect impact as well.

Several major factors, such as increasing demand for healthier food and beverage, increasing number of fast casual restaurants run by high-end chefs, and the increasing diet preferences for veganism, vegetarianism, and dairy- or gluten-free are driving the market.

