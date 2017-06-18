L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) announced today that its Commercial Training Solutions (L3 CTS) business secured contracts in 2017 from commercial operators and airline partners worldwide for commercial aviation training, resourcing and simulation solutions valued at more than $115 million.

The awards include contracts to deliver airline pilot training programs, airline pilot resourcing, mid-level and classroom devices, and the sale of eight full flight simulators (FFS) to date in this calendar year.

"These awards highlight our ongoing commitment to providing comprehensive whole-system solutions that support the growing global demand for qualified commercial pilots," said Michael T. Strianese, L3's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Increasingly, airlines are outsourcing pilot training to support their operational requirements, and L3 CTS delivers a wide range of high-quality, cost-effective and customized training programs that meet their needs across the globe."

The contracts feature the integrated spectrum of training, resourcing and simulation solutions that L3 CTS delivers for the commercial aviation arena, which include:

Global cadet pilot training and resourcing agreements for airline customers and aspiring pilots:

Multi-crew Pilot License (MPL) and Airline Transport Pilot License (ATPL) cadet pilot programs for airline customers in Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions, with commitments to enroll over 100 MPL trainees into the airline academy in 2017

Cadet training for aspiring airline pilots across Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions

Commercial pilot training contracts for commercial airlines:

New Boeing 737 Type Rating training agreements and dry simulator provision for airline customers in Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions

Ongoing recurrent training for the U.K. Civil Aviation Authority (CAA)

The sale of eight RealitySeven FFS and supporting mid-range and classroom devices across a full range of commercial platforms:

Air France: one B787-9 FFS; 2018 delivery

Chengdu Airlines: one A320 FFS; 2018 delivery

Sichuan Airlines: two A320 FFS; 2018 and 2019 delivery

Shenzhen Airlines: two FFS (B737 and A320 configurations); 2018 delivery

All Nippon Airways: two FFS (B787 and A320 configurations); 2019 delivery

Classroom training solutions for customers in North America

L3 Commercial Training Solutions (L3 CTS) is a world leader in providing intelligent total training solutions for pilots and maintainers across a wide range of commercial platforms. L3 CTS provides a full spectrum of state-of-the-art training solutions, including cadet pilot training, airline training, aircrew resourcing, training centers and high-fidelity simulation products. The company is headquartered in Crawley, U.K., and delivers training, resourcing and systems production from global centers in Southampton, Bournemouth and Coventry in the U.K.; Minnesota, Florida and Arizona in the U.S.A.; Hamilton, New Zealand; and Bangkok, Thailand. L3 CTS is part of the company's Electronic Systems business segment. To learn more about L3 CTS, please visit the company's websites at www.L3CTS.com and www.L3AirlineAcademy.com.

Headquartered in New York City, L3 Technologies employs approximately 38,000 people worldwide and is a leading provider of a broad range of communication, electronic and sensor systems used on military, homeland security and commercial platforms. L3 is also a prime contractor in aerospace systems, security and detection systems, and pilot training. The company reported 2016 sales of $10.5 billion.

To learn more about L3, please visit the company's website at www.L3T.com. L3 uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial and other material information regarding L3 is routinely posted on the company's website and is readily accessible.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release are forward-looking statements. Statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to events or conditions or that include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "will," "could" and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements set forth above involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any such statement, including the risks and uncertainties discussed in the company's Safe Harbor Compliance Statement for Forward-Looking Statements included in the company's recent filings, including Forms 10-K and 10-Q, with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

