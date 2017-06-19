MB Aerospace Group Secures $1bn Contract With United Technologies

MOTHERWELL, Scotland, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

-INTERNATIONAL AEROSPACE ENGINEERING GROUP RECRUITING AN ADDITIONAL 160 ENGINEERING SPECIALISTS THANKS TO "MILESTONE OPPORTUNITY" -

International aerospace engineering group MB Aerospace can today announce it has signed a new 10-year contract with United Technologies Corporation (UTC) with a potential value of up to $1bn over the life of the contract. The new contract will see MB Aerospace supply complex performance critical aero-engine components and assemblies for content across the full range of Pratt & Whitney (PW) engine programs.

Founded in 2000, MB Aerospace manufactures aero-engine components and employs 1,600 employees in the USA, UK and Poland. The group described the new contract as a "milestone opportunity" and estimates an additional 160 engineering specialists have been and will be recruited within the next 3-5 years to service the new contract and meet wider industry demand.

Craig Gallagher, MB Aerospace chief executive officer, said: "We are hugely respectful of the trust placed in us by United Technologies and Pratt & Whitney to support their programs. MB Aerospace and UTC already possess a strong working relationship across Pratt & Whitney's installed base programs, and this contract represents a milestone opportunity for our world class teams to support UTC."

"We are proud to sign this agreement with MB Aerospace," said Sam Abdelmalek, Pratt & Whitney vice president, Global Supply Chain. "We value our long standing relationship, and MB Aerospace is a critical supplier in our world-class supply chain. As Pratt & Whitney strives for supply chain excellence, suppliers like MB Aerospace that commit to our supplier gold program, cost reductions and contractual governance will have opportunities to grow with us."

Gallagher continues, "MB Aerospace supplies UTC with complex fabricated assemblies from East Granby and Warren and complex machined parts from Rzeszow and Sterling Heights. As part of this contract, MB Aerospace will also supply Pratt & Whitney with rotating components from both its East Granby and Newton Abbot facilities.

"We are delighted that our highly-skilled employees will have the opportunity to serve Pratt & Whitney for the next decade on these key programs.

"The MB Aerospace group has already invested more than $50m in machining technology, facilities expansion and in the last year has recruited an additional 100 new full-time employees in support of this growth and ahead of the agreement of this exciting contract. Included in our investment in people is a ground-breaking Engineering Services team of more than 40 technical and programming specialists to support to each of our business units from a central hub located in Rzeszow Poland - we plan to grow this team to at least 100 engineering specialists to support our customers through the intense period of growth facing the industry in the next 3-5 years."



Notes to editors

About MB Aerospace - MB Aerospace is a leading Tier 1 supplier of precision aero-engine components directly serving major aero-engine OEMs and leading tier 1 suppliers. MB Aerospace's focus on complex performance critical aero-engine components leverages a depth of technical and engineering understanding across the full range of materials, manufacturing processes and customer approvals to be a truly trusted and scaled partner to the main aero-engine OEMs. MB Aerospace has developed a highly attractive global operating footprint, with 1,600 employees across six main manufacturing hubs in the U.S., Poland and the U.K. with proximity to all key OEM and Tier 1 customers. MB Aerospace recently secured investment support from The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) when it was acquired by Blackstone and management in a transaction in December 2015.

About Pratt & Whitney - Pratt & Whitney, a division of United Technologies Corporation, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units. United Technologies Corp. based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries.