SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 06/18/17 -- Over your Monday blues and already making plans for the weekend? Amazing things do happen on Tuesdays and Domino's can attest to this.

Here are 10 reasons why Super Tuesday by Domino's Pizza will rock your week.

1. Drive away the Monday Blues

Monday Blues bringing you down? Super Tuesday is here to brighten things up! Forget about your worries and indulge with amazing Super Tuesday pizza deals at Domino's!

2. Personal Pizzas at amazing prices

On a Super Tuesday, you can purchase a personal pizza at an unbelievable price of $3.90. No, your eyes are not deceiving you. You read that right. This is Domino's most attractive offer for personal pizzas yet and it is definitely the Best Deal in Town!

3. Less hassle and better value!

Simply order your personal pizza online, to make things easier you can even plan ahead and order in advance. Next, choose a pick-up time to enjoy the Super Tuesday at an amazing price of $3.90! Beat the queue, pick up your pizzas and enjoy! Alternatively, you may walk-in and place order at a value price of $4.90.

4. Your favourite toppings are part of the deal

We know what you like. That's why Super Tuesday offers three of the most loved flavours from the All-Time Favourites - Classic Pepperoni, Classified Chicken and Simply Cheese. You're welcome.

5. Upsize, upsize, upsize

On a Super Tuesday, you can upsize your personal pizza to a Regular for $6, a Large for $11 and an Xtra Large for $16 for both offline and online take away orders. The bigger the better!

6. The irresistible Tapau Value Buster Deal

With the Tapau Value Buster Deal, for a limited time you can upsize ANY personal pizza to a Regular at only $6, a Large for $11 and an Xtra Large for $16 every day of the week.

7. You would want it to be Tuesday everyday

Super Tuesday is valid every Tuesday all through to July 9, 2017. Mark those special days on your calendars!

8. More diners, more value

Dine in with your group of best buddies to enjoy even more value at Domino's. All your friends on the table enjoying Super Tuesday? That's definitely super value for everyone!

9. Quality time with those who matter

What better way to start the weekend early than having some good old quality time with quality pizzas from Domino's? With Super Tuesday, those moments with loved ones will be even more memorable.

10. Spread the spirit of giving

With fantastic value, Super Tuesday deal is a perfect opportunity to give back and put a smile to those who are less fortunate. Grab the affordable deal and extend a little bit of charity to those in need.

What are you waiting for? Head on to https://www.dominos.com.sg now!

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza is the world's leading and fastest growing pizza delivery company committed to upholding the industry in product quality and operational excellence. Globally, Domino's Pizza Inc. operates a total network of 14,000 owned and franchised stores throughout the U.S. and in over 85 markets. Domino's internationally ranks in the top five companies by the virtue of most online transactions.

Domino's Pizza Singapore was awarded with the 'HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2016' under the F&B category. This prestigious award recognizes corporations with significant levels of employee engagement and excellent workplace culture.

In Singapore, Domino's Pizza is managed by master franchise holder, Domino's Pizza Singapore Pte Ltd. To date, there are 23 Domino's Pizza stores in the country. Customers can call Domino's at 6222-6333 or log on to its website at www.dominos.com.sg to place their orders.

Up-to-date information on offers and promotions is also available on Domino's Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/DominosSG. Now customers can even track the progress of their pizzas live using Domino's Great Pizza Service (GPS) tracker from the moment their order is placed until it reaches their door.

Issued on behalf of: Domino's Pizza Singapore & Malaysia

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3149192



For further information, please contact:

Sara Gan

Email Contact



Natalia Ghani

Email Contact



Or email Email Contact



