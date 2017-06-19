Strong partnership built over decades powers new engine that is the sole engine for the new A330neo

Parker Aerospace, a business segment of Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, is supplying an expansive list of materials for the new Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engine that will power the Airbus A330neo.

"Our customer has selected the best combination of established product pedigree and Parker Aerospace technology to optimize the Trent 7000 engine," said Larry Staley, director of engineering for Parker's Gas Turbine Fuel System Division.

Parker Aerospace contributions on those engines and the Trent 7000 engine include pneumatic equipment and the complex engine build-up unit, plus oil and combustion sub-systems.

"The Trent 7000 is the sole engine selected for the A330neo, so the Parker Aerospace contribution is a real vote of confidence," said David Overholt, vice president and general manager for the Gas Turbine Fuel Systems Division. "Rolls-Royce had a wide choice of suppliers to choose from, including those whose products were also used on the very latest engines, the Trent 1000 and the Trent XWB. We are honored that this important customer selected Parker for the Trent 7000."

The fuel atomization nozzle and manifold subsystem produced by Parker's Gas Turbine Fuel Systems Division for the Trent 1000 will be used again for the Trent 7000, an example of how Parker's already-certified components will help Rolls-Royce avoid expensive testing and ease the process of engine certification, while meeting challenging emission requirements. "Rolls-Royce had choices, but in an effort to make a better engine, at lower cost, with less lead time and demonstrated reliability, we worked together and developed a Trent 1000 combustion solution that was the best result," said Overholt.

In an example of how Parker can leverage technologies and solutions across multiple businesses and divisions, the nozzle and manifold subsystem employ Parker Stratoflex Products components like vibration-resistant fuel-delivery hoses. "By absorbing and dampening the effects of engine vibration, operators can expect extended service lifecycle and lower costs, said Staley. "The innovative Stratoflex high-temperature flexible hoses first appeared on the Rolls-Royce BR725.

"We're a partner with Rolls-Royce and this is what being a partner means," said Richard Mossey, business development manager for lubrication systems at Parker Aerospace. "We work together to help not only design and deliver the most cost-efficient engine we can, but to also support them and the operators that use the engines throughout their lifecycle. We look to the future in terms of new product technologies that reduce environmental impact through lower fuel and oil emissions and better engine efficiencies. We include sustainability and the environmental impact as part of engineering the success of our customers."

