Gemalto: Gemalto and Dessmann enhance smart lock security with mobile convenience

Amsterdam, June 19, 2017 - Gemalto (http://www.gemalto.com) (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world leader in digital security, is enabling security and reliable connectivity for Dessmann's new smart lock platform. The new solution from the global manufacturer of smart locks and safe boxes incorporates Gemalto's Machine Identification Modules (MIM (http://www.gemalto.com/m2m/solutions/mim)) and Secure Elements (SE (http://www.gemalto.com/m2m/solutions/secure-element)), empowering users to lock and unlock doors with their smartphones or create digital key chains for multiple locks.

The solution provides increased security compared to traditional locks.The mobile app can be used to create spare or temporary virtual keys remotely and can simplify shared accommodation services.

For instance, it is able to track and monitor who unlocked a door recently. The application also sends instant notifications if a door is forced and can automatically trigger the lock's built-in alarm.

The smart lock market is likely to expand rapidly over the next few years. According to Transparency Market Research (http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/smart-locks-market.html), its compound annual growth rate is estimated to reach up to 18.3%, leading to a substantial increase in market value, from US$226.7 million in 2016 to US$1.01 billion by 2024. Fuelled by rising standards of living and increased awareness regarding physical security and safety, the Asia Pacific region is fast becoming an important market for the smart lock industry.

"Security is at the heart of any innovative smart lock technology and remains important for us. We are constantly on the lookout for complementary technology that enhances the security of our products and services." said ZHU Zhiling, CEO of Dessmann. "Gemalto has a catalogue of solutions and expertise we need for our new smart lock. Its ability to deliver end-to-end security solutions as well as a roadmap to future IoT-optimized connectivity like LTE Cat NB-IoT instantly won us over."

"The world is turning digital at an unprecedented pace, with smart homes quickly emerging as the new cornerstone of connected living. We are expecting connected smart locks to become a natural part of people's everyday life in the near future," said Suzanne Tong-Li, Senior Vice President of Greater China and Korea for Mobiles Services and IoT, Gemalto. "Our complete suite of secure IoT solutions and services help manufacturers achieve the highest level of trust for consumers, which is essential for services like virtual keys."





