NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA, NEW ZEALAND OR MEMBER STATES OF THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA ("EEA").

Schlieren (Zürich), Schweiz, 19. Juni 2017

Kuros Biosciences lanciert Bezugsrechts- und Aktienangebot

Kuros Biosciences (SIX:KURN gab heute bekannt, dass der Verwaltungsrat die Struktur und Bedingungen für die Aktienplatzierung festgelegt hat. Der Verwaltungsrat hat entschieden, bis zu 1'612'330 Aktien innerhalb einer Preisbandbreite von CHF 12.50 bis CHF 15.50 zu platzieren. Der Erlös abzüglich Kosten und Ausgaben im Zusammenhang mit der Platzierung wird für die Vorbereitung der Kommerzialisierung der beiden Hauptprodukte MagnetOs und Neuroseal verwendet.

Die Aktienplatzierung besteht aus einem Bezugsrecht "at market" und einem Aktienangebot für nicht ausgeübte Rechte. Diese unterliegen, abhängig vom Domizil, gewissen Restriktionen. Bestehende Aktionäre erhalten für jede Aktie ein Bezugsrecht. Vier Bezugsrechte erlauben den Kauf einer neuen Aktie. Stichtag für die Zuweisung der Bezugsrechte ist der 20. Juni 2017 nach Börsenschluss. Die Bezugsfrist läuft vom 21. bis 28. Juni 2017, 12.00 Uhr. Das Aktienangebot dauert vom 21. bis 28. Juni 2017, 16.00 Uhr. Die finale Anzahl neuer Aktien und der Platzierungspreis werden voraussichtlich am oder um den 29. Juni 2017 angekündet. Zudem gewährte Kuros eine Kaufoption zwecks Platzierung von bis zu 100'000 zusätzlicher neuer Aktien zwecks Deckung von Mehrzuteilungen bzw. zu Stabilisierungszwecken.

Die Aktienplatzierung umfasst ein öffentliches Angebot in der Schweiz sowie eine Privatplatzierung an qualifizierte institutionelle Investoren in bestimmten Ländern ausserhalb der Schweiz in Übereinstimmung mit den anzuwendenden Vorschriften für den Wertschriftenhandel.

Die Abwicklung und der erste Handelstag der neu emittierten Aktien werden voraussichtlich am 3. Juli 2017 sein.

Zürcher Kantonalbank, goetzpartners Corporate Finance und Octavian agieren in diesem Angebot als Joint-Placement-Agents für Kuros.

Für weitere Informationen wenden Sie sich bitte an:

Kuros Biosciences AG

Harry Welten, MBA

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +41 79 750 15 64

(harry.welten@kuros.ch: mailto:harry.welten@kuros.ch)

UÌˆber Kuros Biosciences

Kuros Biosciences fokussiert sich auf die Entwicklung von innovativen Produkten im Bereich Wundheilung und Geweberegeneration und ist in Schlieren (Zürich) domiziliert. Die Firma ist an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss Exchange gemäss International Reporting Standard unter dem Symbol KURN kotiert. Weitere Informationen zu Kuros sind unter (www.kuros.ch: http://www.kuros.ch) abrufbar.

Zukunftsorientierte Aussagen

Diese Medienmitteilung enthält bestimmte in die Zukunft gerichtete Aussagen, z.B. Angaben unter Verwendung der Worte wie "wird" oder "erwarten" oder Formulierungen ähnlicher Art. Solche in die Zukunft gerichteten Aussagen unterliegen bekannten und unbekannten Risiken, Ungewissheiten und anderen Faktoren, die dazu führen können, dass die tatsächlichen Ergebnisse, die Finanzlage, die Entwicklung oder die Performance des Unternehmens wesentlich von denjenigen abweichen, die in diesen Aussagen ausdrücklich oder implizit angenommen werden. Das Unternehmen übernimmt keinerlei Verpflichtung, solche zukunftsgerichteten Aussagen zu aktualisieren oder an zukünftige Ereignisse oder Entwicklungen anzupassen. Vor dem Hintergrund dieser Ungewissheiten sollte sich der Leser nicht auf derartige in die Zukunft gerichtete Aussagen verlassen.

Disclaimer

The purpose of this publication is to inform shareholders of Kuros Biosciences AG and the public. This press release does neither constitute an offer to buy or to subscribe to shares of Kuros Biosciences AG nor a prospectus within the meaning of the applicable Swiss law. Investors should make their decision to buy or to subscribe for new shares solely based on the offering and listing prospectus available free of charge at Kuros Biosciences AG, Wagistrasse 25, 8952 Schlieren or (www.kuros.ch/investors/reports-presentations: http://www.kuros.ch/investors/reports-presentations). Investors are furthermore advised to consult their bank or financial adviser.

The securities described herein are offered publicly without restrictions in Switzerland only.

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT BEING ISSUED IN THE USA, IN THE UNITED KINGDOM, IN CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA, NEW ZEALAND OR MEMBER STATES OF THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA ("EEA") AND SHOULD NOT BE DISTRIBUTED TO U.S. PERSONS OR PUBLICATIONS WITH A GENERAL CIRCULATION IN THE UNITED STATES, THE UNITED KINGDOM, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA, NEW ZEALAND OR MEMBER STATES OF THE EEA AND MUST NOT BE DISTRIBUTED OR DISSEMINATED TO ONE OF THESE COUNTRIES BY PUBLICATIONS WITH A GENERAL CIRCULATION. THIS DOCUMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR INVITATION TO SUBSCRIBE FOR OR PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES. THE SECURITIES OF KUROS BIOSCIENCES AG HAVE NOT BEEN REGISTERED UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 AS AMENDED AND ARE NOT BEING OFFERED IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS.

In relation to the United Kingdom the communication of this publication is not being made, and this publication has not been approved, by an authorized person for the purposes of Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. Accordingly, this publication is not being distributed to, and must not be passed on to, the general public in the United Kingdom. Rather, the communication of this publication is being made to, and is directed only at persons outside the United Kingdom. This publication is only available to such persons and the transaction contemplated herein will be available only to, or engaged in only with persons outside the United Kingdom, and this publication must not be acted on or relied upon by any other person.

In relation to each Member State of the EEA which has implemented the Directives 2003/71/EG dated November 4, 2013 (the "Prospectus Directive") (each a "Relevant Member State") and 2010/73/EU dated November 24, 2010, an offer to the public of shares of Kuros Biosciences AG which are the subject of the offering contemplated by this publication may not be made in that Relevant Member State. An offer to the public of shares of Kuros Biosciences AG may in particular also not be made under the provisions of Article 3 (2) of the Prospectus Directive or the respective regulations of national regulations implementing the Prospectus Directive.

The offer referred to in this press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction.