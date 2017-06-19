Conzzeta: Strong Business Trend In 1HY 2017

Conzzeta expects strong result for first half of 2017

ZURICH / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2017 / Conzzeta announces a sustained strong performance for the first half of 2017. The robust performance seen in the second half of 2016 has been maintained, especially by the Sheet Metal Processing business unit and in Asia by the Group as a whole.

The Group expects net revenue to increase by 15% to 20% and the operating result by over 40% compared with the subdued first semester of 2016. These figures include DNE Laser, acquired in the second half of 2016. For fiscal 2017 as a whole, the base effect of the strong second-half performance in 2016 must be taken into account in a year-on-year comparison. However, provided the business environment remains positive, Conzzeta anticipates that the annual result for 2017 will be higher than was expected in March this year. Conzzeta is due to publish the results for the first half of 2017 and the outlook for the second half on 11 August.

About Conzzeta

Conzzeta is a broadly diversified Swiss holding company. It stands for innovation, reliability and a long-term perspective. Conzzeta strives to achieve leading positions in its target markets, with above-average growth and long-term value creation. Over 4000 employees at more than 60 locations worldwide are dedicated to offering customers innovative solutions in Sheet Metal Processing, Sporting Goods, Foam Materials, Graphic Coatings and Glass Processing. Conzzeta is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX:CON).