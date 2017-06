Tikkurila Oyj: Marathon Asset Management LLP's indirect holdings in Tikkurila increased to 5.0 percent (Announcement pursuant to the Securities Markets Act, Chapter 9, Section 5)

Tikkurila Oyj

Stock Exchange Release

June 19, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. (CET+1)

Marathon Asset Management LLP's indirect holdings in Tikkurila increased to 5.0 percent (Announcement pursuant to the Securities Markets Act, Chapter 9, Section 5)

Tikkurila Oyj (business ID 0197067-4) has received a notification, based on the Securities Markets Act, from Marathon Asset Management LLP on June 16, 2017.

The holding of the funds and accounts managed by portfolio managers under the control of Marathon Asset Management LLP in shares of Tikkurila Oyj has exceeded the 1/20 (5%) threshold due to trades executed on June 15, 2017. The holding of the above mentioned entities in Tikkurila Oyj has amounted to a total of 2,205,510 shares, which corresponds to 5.0 percent of the total amount of shares and voting rights. Marathon Asset Management LLP also manages 1,015,115 shares in Tikkurila Oyj for which clients have retained the right to vote, which is included in the total specified below in the Breakdown of holdings.

Breakdown of holdings:

Custodian

Bank of New York Mellon 896,415

Brown Brothers Harriman 245,816

JP Morgan Chase 105,414

Northern Trust 775,953

State Street Bank & Trust

Company, Boston 1,197,027

Total 3,220,625

The percentages of shares and voting rights have been calculated in proportion to the total number of shares registered with the Trade Register and the total number of voting rights related to them. The share capital of Tikkurila Oyj is EUR 35,000,000.00 and it is divided into 44,108,252 shares. The company has one series of shares, and each share entitles to one voting right.

Tikkurila Oyj

Jukka Havia, CFO

For further information, please contact:

Tikkurila Oyj

Minna Avellan, Director, Communications and Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 533 7932, minna.avellan@tikkurila.com (mailto:minna.avellan@tikkurila.com)



Tikkurila is the leading paints and coatings professional in the Nordic region and Russia.

www.tikkurilagroup.com (http://www.tikkurilagroup.com)

