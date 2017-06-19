Kaman Aerosystems, a division of the aerospace segment of Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN), announced today at the 52nd International Paris Air Show that it has entered into a Long Term Agreement (LTA) with Rolls-Royce to manufacture components for the production phase of the Trent 7000 engine program. The components will be manufactured at Kaman's facilities in Bennington, Vermont; Bloomfield, Connecticut; Wichita, Kansas; and Darwen, UK.

"We are honored to have been selected by Rolls-Royce for this important program, a step change in power plant efficiency for the A330 platform," stated Jim Larwood, President of Kaman Aerosystems. "This significant award is recognition of our collaborative commitment to Rolls-Royce programs and the 'One Kaman' concept-to-completion capability that Kaman Aerosystems can provide on technically challenging projects."

Kaman Aerosystems is a leading supplier of integrated aerostructures, including metallic and composite structural assemblies and metallic parts for OEM and Tier I aerospace companies engaged in commercial and military aircraft and aeroengine programs. The Company provides complete aerostructure solutions including design, tooling, manufacturing, testing, and support.

The company will have representatives at the Paris Air Show (June 19-22) to discuss information related to this program. Our team will also be available to answer any questions relative to Kaman's other products and services at the Kaman Stand D118, Hall 3.

About Kaman

Kaman Aerospace Group is a segment of Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN), which was founded in 1945 by aviation pioneer Charles H. Kaman. Headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut, Kaman Corporation conducts business in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; subcontract helicopter work; and support for the company's SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX medium-to-heavy lift helicopters. Additionally, the Company is a leading distributor of industrial parts, and operates more than 250 customer service centers and five distribution centers across the United States and Puerto Rico. More information is available at www.kaman.com

