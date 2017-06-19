Efficient, easy-to-use online system takes brokers only four steps to receive a quote

Travelers (NYSE:TRV) today announced a new online system that enables UK brokers to receive Management Liability quotes and bind coverage for their clients in a matter of minutes. Accessed through the My Travelers e-trade platform, the Management Liability Package from Travelers uses four steps to streamline the quoting process and help brokers bind Directors and Officers Liability, Employment Practices Liability, Pension Trustees Liability and Commercial Crime coverage. The system also gives brokers built-in support through a live chat function that connects directly to the underwriters, step-by-step video demos, answers to common questions and tips that make the transaction easy and efficient.

"Through additional resources, better service and improved processes, we are constantly focused on enhancing the broker experience so they can deliver the best proposition to customers faster than ever before," said Jon Davies, Vice President of Bond Specialty Insurance at Travelers. "Our Management Liability Package was developed based on broker insights in order to help them meet the changing demands of the market."

The four-step quoting process includes an initial search that will preload a large amount of customer information for the broker, who is then required to confirm information, coverage selection and start dates. A final step binds the coverage.

Additional features of the Management Liability Package enable brokers to:

Generate multiple quotes in a few clicks.

Save as they go and amend information at any time.

Choose from multiple limit options.

Copy and paste quotes from the online tool into other documents.

Create multiple quote options and bind only the parts the client needs.

The management liability coverages are provided by Travelers Insurance Company Limited in the UK, which has an AA financial strength rating from Standard Poor's. For more information on the new Management Liability Package from Travelers, visit www.travelers.co.uk/managementliability.

About Travelers

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has approximately 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately $28 billion in 2016. For more information, visit www.travelers.co.uk.

