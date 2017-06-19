The Dutch nutrition and material sciences company DSM announced it has developed a new sand-resistant coating for glass for solar panels at its R&D facility in the Netherlands.
The company, which was already active in the production of anti-reflective coating for solar modules, claims its new sand-resistant coating material has a combination of anti-soiling and anti-reflective properties that makes it particularly indicated for solar panels installed in dry, desert-like regions. The new technology is currently being tested at a solar facility located near Dunhuang, in the Gobi desert in northwest China.
