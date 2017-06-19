Company announcement Group Communications Company announcement No. 34/2017 Holmens Kanal 2 - 12 DK-1092 København K Tel. +45 45 14 56 95 19 June 2017













Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 24



On 2 February 2017, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is being carried out under the European Commission's Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation"). The share buy-back for a total of DKK 10 billion, with a maximum of 90 million shares, will be made in the period from 3 February 2017 to 2 February 2018, at the latest.



The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 24:



Number VWAP Gross value of shares DKK DKK ------------ -------------- Total, latest announcement 14,794,000 3,586,496,110 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 June 2017 168,000 250.07 42,011,760 -------------------- 13 June 2017 164,000 250.91 41,149,240 -------------------- 14 June 2017 162,000 251.95 40,815,900 -------------------- 15 June 2017 170,000 248.18 42,190,600 -------------------- 16 June 2017 165,000 247.65 40,862,250 -------------------- Total accumulated over week 24 829,000 207,029,750 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total accumulated during the share buyback 15,623,000 3,793,525,860 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above, Danske Bank A/S holds a total of 17,941,571 own shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers, or 1.92% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.



We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed and aggregated form provided in accordance with the Commissions delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.







