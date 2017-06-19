Fiskars Corporation Press Release June 19, 2017 at 12:30 (EEST)



Fiskars Corporation donates EUR 250,000 to Aalto ARTS



Fiskars Corporation donates EUR 250,000 to Aalto University, to the field of art and design, to contribute to the development of high-quality design and art education in Finland. An important part of Fiskars' design and R&D work takes place in Finland. With the donation, Fiskars wants to foster innovation, cherish creativity and help develop new materials and processes, thereby nurturing future talents that are critical for the company's continued success.



"Many of Fiskars' brands and iconic products have their roots in Finnish design, both regarding aesthetics and functionality. Furthermore, many of our designers are Aalto alumni, including Alvar Aalto, Aino Aalto, Kaj Franck, Timo Sarpaneva and Harri Koskinen. We believe that high-quality design and art education at Aalto ARTS can benefit Fiskars and also strengthen the role of Finnish design in the global marketplace," said Teemu Kangas-Kärki, Interim President and CEO, Fiskars Corporation.



Fiskars Corporation and Aalto University aim to deepen their collaboration and identify opportunities to advance research relevant to both Fiskars and Aalto. These key areas of research include arts and design, ICT and digitalization, materials and sustainable use of natural resources, human-centered living environments, health and well-being, as well as advanced energy solutions.



"Aalto University will create innovative capacity through the convergence of first-class science, art, technology and business, which gains momentum from long-term partnerships with the best universities, industry and business. This is exactly the case with our mutually beneficial collaboration with Fiskars", said Tuula Teeri, President of Aalto University.



"Fiskars is closely linked to our school in many ways. Many of our wonderful alumni have gone on to work at Fiskars. We have a shared vision for quality work and design that is showcased so gracefully in their products. I look forward to deepen and enrich our collaboration as we look for ways to improve sustainability, brilliant consumer experience, and a continued legacy of beauty, now, and in the future," said Anna Valtonen, Vice president of Aalto University and Dean of Aalto School of Arts, Design and Architecture.



"Fiskars' vision is to create a positive, lasting impact on the quality of life we live - making the everyday extraordinary. Consumers' consumption patterns are changing, and we are committed to offering people products with lasting design, leaving the world in a better condition for generations to come. We have set sustainability targets in areas such as material usage and the reduction of energy consumption and waste. Deeper collaboration with Aalto University will give us better opportunities to develop products, innovate new services, and improve processes, helping us to reach our sustainability targets," continued Teemu Kangas-Kärki.



Fiskars - Making the everyday extraordinary Fiskars serves consumers and customers around the world with globally recognized brands including Fiskars, Gerber, Iittala, Royal Copenhagen, Waterford, and Wedgwood. Building on our mission to create a family of iconic lifestyle brands, Fiskars' vision is to create a positive, lasting impact on our quality of life. Please visit www.fiskarsgroup.com for more information.



Aalto University: Shaping the future. Aalto University is a community of bold thinkers bringing science, art, technology and business together. We are committed to identifying and solving grand societal challenges and building an innovative future. Aalto University has 11 000 students and 400 professors. Our campuses are located in Espoo and Helsinki, Finland.



