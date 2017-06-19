Highly engineered interconnect and control solutions designed to meet the most challenging applications for commercial aircraft systems and environments

ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) today announced it will display its broad solutions portfolio for mission critical in-flight applications at the 2017 International Paris Air Show, June 19-22. The company will highlight these technologies at Stand A98 in Hall 3 at the Paris Le Bourget Exhibition Centre.

ITT's highly engineered solutions enhance every aspect of the crew and passenger flying experience. The Cannon, Aerospace Controls and Enidine brands offer an array of proven technologies and solutions that support customer requirements for quality, performance, reliability and safety in a broad range of critical aircraft applications.

"ITT is at the forefront of the aviation industry with highly engineered and customized interconnect, motion, flow and environmental control solutions," said Tom Cruz, vice president and general manager of ITT's A&D connectors business. "Smaller, lighter and faster-our technologies optimize weight requirements, lower fuel costs, ensure critical systems operate reliably and efficiently, minimize noise and vibrations and enhance the in-cabin experience, even in harsh environments. We look forward to showcasing these technologies at the Paris Air Show."

During the Paris Air Show, ITT will showcase its comprehensive portfolio of highly engineered critical in-flight components, including:

1. Connectors for Avionics Systems- ITT Cannon has one of the broadest, deepest and most reliable avionics connector portfolios in the industry. ITT Cannon's new MKJ Clip Lock miniature circular connector offers a smaller, lightweight and more cost-effective interconnect solution for commercial avionics and cabin system application. This competitively priced ruggedized connector has a proven snap-on positive lock dimension that is easy to install, decreases installation time and offers high performance in a smaller, robust design package. In addition, ITT Cannon's ARINC 600 filter series offers critical EMI/RFI protection in an increasingly complex and signal-intensive environment.

2. Critical Contact Protection ITT Cannon's new D38999 Series III Double Flange Receptacle for PCB Mounting interconnects are engineered for use in high vibration, harsh environment applications, reducing the risk of broken contacts. It allows for attachment directly to the connector shell-improving grounding, reducing contact solder joint stress and eliminating extra hardware.

3. Connector Service Life Extension ITT Cannon's new Tight Tolerance D38999 Series III Fiber Optic Connector Saver is designed to protect investments by absorbing the typical wear and tear of repetitive mating and de-mating cycles experienced during testing prior to installation, extending the service life of connectors, contacts and cable assemblies.

4. Electrical Current Capacity Enhancement ITT Cannon's new Combo-D with high efficiency power (HEP) contacts offers up to 75 percent increase in electrical current capacity over conventional power contacts. It is among the first contacts to use a canted coil spring technology, which increases the 40A electrical current rating in a standard size 8 contact to a range 65A-to-70A. The Combo-D with HEP Contacts is universally compatible with any brand Combo-D connector and is ideally suited for a range of applications including avionics, navigation and in-flight entertainment/connectivity (IFE/C).

5. Freeze and Ice Protection ITT Aerospace Controls' comprehensive freeze and ice protection solutions include waste and water freeze protection, ram air inlet, wing and tail ice protection, propeller de-icing, drain masts and air and surface heaters.

6. Hydraulic, Water and Fuel Systems ITT Aerospace Controls' comprehensive solutions portfolio includes highly engineered pumps, valves, switches and actuators for fuel, water and hydraulic systems.

7. Noise Control ITT Aerospace Controls' highly engineered silencers and acoustic treatments include APU inlets and exhausts with noise treatments, ECS silencers and acoustic materials. All solutions are custom designed to reduce noise at specific frequencies.

ITT Cannon, Aerospace Controls and Enidine representatives will be available for meetings at Stand A98 in Hall 3 throughout the show. For more information, please visit www.ittcannon.com, www.ittaerospace.com and www.enidine-aviation.com.

About ITT

ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation and industrial markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in a total of approximately 125 countries. The company generated 2016 revenues of $2.4 billion. For more information, visit www.itt.com.

About ITT's Connect and Control Technologies Business

ITT's Connect and Control Technologies business designs and manufactures harsh-environment connectors and critical energy absorption, motion, flow and environmental control components. Through leading brands such as Cannon, Enidine, Compact, Veam, Aerospace Controls and BIW Connector Systems, the business serves customers in the aerospace, defense, infrastructure, energy, automation, transportation and industrial markets.

